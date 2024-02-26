Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
TSE:BTE opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
