Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $41.07.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

