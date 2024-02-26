Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.