Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Best Buy worth $193,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

