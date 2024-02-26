BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,970,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $857,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

