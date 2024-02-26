Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Biohaven worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 0.0 %

BHVN stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.