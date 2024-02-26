Birks Group (BGI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN: BGI):

2/26/2024 – Birks Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.82 on Monday. Birks Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

