BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Releases Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

BTCM stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

