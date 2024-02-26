BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

