BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

