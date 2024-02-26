Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

BLMN stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

