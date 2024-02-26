Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,768,000 after buying an additional 196,152 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

