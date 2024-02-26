Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 783.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,459 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Blue Bird worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

BLBD stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,619,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

