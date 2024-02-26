bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
