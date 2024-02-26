bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on bluebird bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,514,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.