Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $139.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $149.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

