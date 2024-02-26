BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $44.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.12.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

