Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $354.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.67. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Beer by 180.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

