Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 13,023 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Legacy Housing worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGH opened at $25.49 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 951,576 shares in the company, valued at $21,810,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 951,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,143 shares of company stock worth $5,161,485 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

