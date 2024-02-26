Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $272,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,864.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $272,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,864.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,313. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

