Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $12.42 on Monday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $255.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

