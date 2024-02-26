Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,042 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

HVT opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $533.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

