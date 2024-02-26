Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of York Water worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in York Water by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in York Water by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $510.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62.

York Water Announces Dividend

About York Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

