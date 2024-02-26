BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.54% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 64.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

