Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.7 %
BHFAL opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.78.
About Brighthouse Financial
