Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

BHFAL opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

