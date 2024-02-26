Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $282.14

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $232.79 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

