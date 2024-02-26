Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $14.40

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.41 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alector by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.