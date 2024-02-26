Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) PT at $17.73

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.32 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after acquiring an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

