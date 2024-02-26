Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $271.38

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.69. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $44,686,439 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

