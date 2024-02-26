Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $4.71

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

AXT Trading Up 69.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

