Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $4.71

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXTI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT
AXT Trading Up 69.3 %
AXTI stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.