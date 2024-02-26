Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $10.75

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clarus

Clarus Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 360,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 274,868 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.