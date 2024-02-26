Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $137.89

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

