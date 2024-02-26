Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$3,625.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,750.00 on Friday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,236.01 and a twelve month high of C$3,805.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,537.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3,130.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

