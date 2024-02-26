Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$3,625.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software
Constellation Software Price Performance
Constellation Software Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.