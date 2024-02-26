Brokerages Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) PT at $19.88

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Laboratories
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Core Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Laboratories
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.