Brokerages Set Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) PT at $19.88

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

