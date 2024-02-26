Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $13.28

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

