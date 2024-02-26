Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $13.28

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on COTY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty
Coty Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of COTY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Coty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coty
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.