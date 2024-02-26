Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $22.33

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

FWRG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

