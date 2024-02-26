Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$88.30

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$86.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.85.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

