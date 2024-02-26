Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $15.83

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. Equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.