Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $206.37

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,155 shares of company stock worth $4,507,430 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 767,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

