Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Price Target at C$33.86

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.21.

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

