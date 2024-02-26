Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $15.33

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE DOC opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 541.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

