Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $21.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 1,248,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

