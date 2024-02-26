Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $219.89

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.97 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

