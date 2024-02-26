Brokerages Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.78

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.78.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 497,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,542,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

