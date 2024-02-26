Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $10.43

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $12.32 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

