Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

