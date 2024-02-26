Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

