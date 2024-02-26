Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 28th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
BIPC stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
