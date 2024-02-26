Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 132.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 218.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

