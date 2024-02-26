Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -249.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($1.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -125.7%.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $24.53 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

