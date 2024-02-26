Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 28th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -430.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 489.7%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,825,000 after buying an additional 554,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 144,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.